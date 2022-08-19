Naval Academy chief Viktor Sokolov appointed as Russian Black Sea Fleet acting commander

SEVASTOPOL, August 19. /TASS/. Vice-Admiral Viktor Sokolov who previously held the post of chief of the Admiral Kuznetsov Naval Academy has been appointed as the Russian Black Sea Fleet acting commander.

"I have been appointed as acting commander of the Black Sea Fleet," Sokolov said at a meeting with young officers on Friday.

As the vice-admiral specified, he was appointed as the Black Sea Fleet acting commander by an order of the defense minister dated August 10.

Sokolov served as the Naval Academy chief from 2020. After graduating from a military school in 1985, he served on various fleets and in 2013-2020 he held the post of the Northern Fleet deputy commander.