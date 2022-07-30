Russia invites UN, ICRC to probe attack on DPR detention center

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Moscow has invited experts from the United Nations and International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to probe an attack on a pre-trial detention center in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Russia has officially invited UN and International Committee of the Red Cross experts to engage in an impartial investigation into an attack on a pre-trial detention center in Yelenovka, which killed a large number of Ukrainian prisoners of war," the statement reads.

According to Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov, on July 29, the Ukrainian military used a US-made HIMARS rocket system to shell a pre-trial detention center in the Yelenovka settlement where captured Ukrainian troops are kept, including members of the Azov battalion. According to the latest data, the attack killed 50 Ukrainian service members and left over 70 wounded.