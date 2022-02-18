Ukrainian army bombards Lugansk Republic from large-caliber guns

LUGANSK, February 18. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces shelled the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) using large-caliber artillery guns, the LPR mission to the Joint Ceasefire Control and Coordination Center reported on Friday.

"The Ukrainian armed formations grossly violated the ceasefire, using, in particular, heavy weapons," the LPR mission said on its Telegram channel.

In particular, six shells were fired from 120mm mortars at the village of Zhelobok at 12:00 p.m. local time (coincides with the Moscow time). At 12:40 p.m., the Ukrainian military bombarded the village of Rayevka from 122mm artillery guns, firing seven shells. At 13:30 p.m. the Ukrainian armed forces launched ten 122mm artillery shells against the community of Vesyolaya Gorka, the LPR mission said.

"The information on those wounded and damaged facilities is being specified," it said.

The situation at the engagement line in the east of Ukraine escalated on Thursday morning. The Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) reported the most intensive bombardments by the Ukrainian military in recent months. There has been no data on casualties yet; however, one woman was wounded and the bombardments damaged some civil infrastructure facilities.

The DPR and LPR missions to the Joint Ceasefire Control and Coordination Center earlier reported that the Ukrainian military had launched about 400 munitions against the republics since Friday morning.