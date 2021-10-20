NATO steps up military aircraft flights near Russian borders by 30%, says defense chief

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. The flights by NATO spy and tactical aircraft near the Russian borders have grown by almost a third from last year, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.

"The flights by reconnaissance and tactical aircraft of the NATO Air Force in the areas bordering with the Russian Federation have increased by 30%," Russia’s defense chief said at a joint board meeting of the Defense Ministries of Russia and Belarus.

As the Russian defense minister pointed out, "the intensity of operational and combat training under the NATO aegis remains high."

"Over 30 drills based on the scenario of the armed confrontation with Russia are held near the Union State’s western border annually. The countries outside the alliance, such as Georgia, Ukraine, Sweden and Finland are involved in these drills ever more frequently. The territories of the Baltic states and Poland and the waters of the Baltic Sea have been used in these maneuvers more actively," Shoigu said.