Russian Navy warship calls at Greek port in Mediterranean deployment

MURMANSK, October 19. /TASS/. The Northern Fleet’s large anti-submarine warfare ship Vice-Admiral Kulakov and support vessels called at a Greek port to replenish supplies and make ceremonial visits, the Fleet’s press office announced on Monday.

"Today the large anti-submarine warfare ship Vice-Admiral Kulakov, the medium sea tanker Akademik Pashin and the rescue tug Altai made a business call at the Greek port of Piraeus as part of their long-distance deployment missions," the press office said in a statement.

Naval Taskforce Commander Captain 1st Rank Stanislav Varik together will the captain of the Vice-Admiral Kulakov and the captains of the support vessels will visit the city’s mayor’s office and meet with the naval command, the police chief and the port’s administration, the statement says.

The Russian naval ships will stay at the Greek port for three days. No sightseeing events and excursions are planned for the ships’ personnel due to the tense epidemiological situation. During their stay at the Greek port, the naval sailors have been prescribed to comply with the sanitary regime, wear face masks and keep social distancing in communication with foreign colleagues, the press office said.

Greece is the fourth country the large anti-submarine warfare ship Vice-Admiral Kulakov has visited in its long-distance Mediterranean deployment. The Northern Fleet’s sailors earlier made calls at Algeria, Cyprus and Syria. In all the countries, the ships’ crews complied with the restrictions introduced to stem the spread of infectious diseases, the press office said.

The Vice-Admiral Kulakov is operational in the Anti-Submarine Warfare Brigade of the Northern Fleet’s Kola Flotilla of All-Arms Forces based in Severomorsk. The warship constantly participates in long-distance deployments to the Atlantic and Indian Oceans, the Mediterranean Sea and the Arctic. The Vice-Admiral Kulakov is part of the Fleet’s Arctic grouping.

The Project 1155 large anti-submarine warfare ship Vice-Admiral Kulakov is armed with anti-submarine missile systems, rocket launchers, torpedo tubes and other types of artillery and missile armament. The warship also carries two Ka-27 anti-submarine warfare helicopters.