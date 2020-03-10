Latest S-400 missile systems to arrive for air defense regiment in Urals by October

YEKATERINBURG, March 10. /TASS/. The air defense regiment in the Sverdlovsk Region in the Urals will receive the latest S-400 ‘Triumf’ surface-to-air missile systems by the end of October, the press office of Russia’s Central Military District reported on Tuesday.

"The systems are scheduled to arrive at the end of October 2020, which will help boost the combat potential of the anti-aircraft missile regiment twofold," the press office said in a statement.

The regiment’s squads have already undergone re-training at the anti-aircraft missile troops’ training center of the Aerospace Defense Military Academy in the Leningrad Region in Russia’s northwest to learn to operate S-400 systems, the statement says.

As the final stage of the training course, the teams will hold initial live-firings at the Kapustin Yar proving ground in November 2020, after which they will return to their permanent stations to assume combat duty, the press office said.

Russia’s Central Military District reported in January that it was planning to arm two regiments in the Samara and Sverdlovsk Regions with S-400 surface-to-air missile systems by the end of the year.

The S-400 ‘Triumf’ is the most advanced long-range air defense missile system that went into service in Russia in 2007. It is designed to destroy aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles, including medium-range weapons, under enemy intensive fire and jamming, and can also be used against ground installations. The S-400 can engage targets at a distance of 400 km and at an altitude of up to 30 km.