Russia’s Baltic Fleet S-400 teams thwart massive air strike in drills

KALININGRAD, August 21. /TASS/. The Baltic Fleet’s combat teams of S-400 Triumf, S-300 Favorit surface-to-air missile systems and Pantsyr-S1 air defense missile/gun weapons repelled a notional enemy’s massive air attack during drills, the Fleet’s press office reported on Wednesday.

"The air defense drills practiced defending ground installations and infrastructure against strikes by a notional enemy’s aircraft that launched a raid on the protected area using the entire range of altitudes and speeds," the press office said in a statement.

The Su-24 bombers, Su-27 fighters, Su-30SM multirole fighter jets and also Mi-8, Mi-24 and Ka-27 helicopters simulated the notional enemy in the drills, the statement reads.

The combat teams conducted over 30 simulated launches against the notional enemy’s real air targets whose role was performed by the Fleet’s naval aviation.

During the drills, the radar units of the Baltic Fleet’s air defense troops armed with the latest radar stations and automatic control systems are fulfilling procedures within the required time limits to deploy their systems, detect air targets and transmit data to the command posts of air defense units.

The drills involve about 20 items of military and special hardware, and also over 10 aircraft and helicopters of the Baltic Fleet’s naval aviation.