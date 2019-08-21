Russia’s Black Sea Fleet forces destroy enemy in Crimean mountains during drills

"During a force-on-force company-level tactical exercise of the Black Sea Fleet’s separate coastal defense brigade at the Angarsky training range in Crimea, the personnel practiced measures to block and eliminate a notional enemy in mountainous terrain," the press office said in a statement.

The coastal defense troops searched for the enemy force using Strelets reconnaissance, control and communications drones, the statement says.

During the drills, the troops will practice a whole range of offensive and defensive operations, the press office said.

"Specifically, during the drills, the personnel will accomplish the assignments of providing for the safe movement of combat hardware through a minefield obstacle while repelling an enemy attack and will land a tactical assault force into the enemy’s rear," the statement says.

"All the combat training missions are being practiced in a force-on-force exercise between two motor rifle companies without using any standard scenario of the parties’ operations, which requires non-standard decisions from commanders at each stage of the drills," the press office stressed.

The drills involve about 400 troops and 100 items of military and special hardware, including Dozor reconnaissance vehicles.