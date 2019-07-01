Russia’s Pacific Fleet to get two advanced Project 20380 corvettes in 2020-2021

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. The advanced Project 20380 corvettes Geroi Rossiiskoi Federatsii Aldar Tsydenzhapov and Rezky will join Russia’s Pacific Fleet in 2020 and 2021, said Captain 2nd rank Nikolai Voskresensky, the fleet’s spokesman, on Monday.

"The corvette Geroi Rossiiskoi Federatsii Aldar Tsydenzhapov will float out for industrial sea trials and official trials in August 2019. It is expected to enter the Pacific Fleet’s arsenal in 2020. The corvette Rezky will reinforce the fleet in 2021. These corvettes will become the third and fourth ships of this class in the Pacific Fleet, respectively," Voskresensky reported.

The Pacific Fleet’s delegation examined the construction of the new corvettes at the Amur Shipbuilding Plant in Komsomolsk-on-Amur on Monday. Deputy Fleet Commander for Armaments Rear Admiral Igor Korolyov and officers from the Fleet’s Technical Directorate inspected the corvettes on the slipway, assessed their degree of completion and noted that work is proceeding way ahead of the approved schedule.

The Uran anti-ship missile system constitutes the major strike power of the Project 20380 multi-purpose corvettes.