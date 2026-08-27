Lukashenko heads to Russia on working visit — BelTA

MINSK, August 27. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has gone to a working visit to Moscow for talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, according to BelTA agency.

The heads of state may discuss the key areas of cooperation and pressing issues on the regional and international agenda, including security.

Minsk expects that Lukashenko will focus on practical issues related to the development of Belarusian·Russian trade, economic and investment cooperation, as well as the implementation of cooperation projects with Mishustin.