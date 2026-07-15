Ukraine settlement to top agenda of talks in Kiev — Turkish MFA

ANKARA, July 15. /TASS/. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated that the main focus of his visit to Ukraine will be centered around how to stop the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

"Right now, in Kiev, our key question is how to stop this war. The European side has two separate approaches to this issue. One is how to support [Ukrainian] military efforts and the other one is how to stop the war. In Turkey, since the very beginning of the war, we have made enormous efforts to end it. During this visit to Kiev, we will personally hear the opinions of our Ukrainian counterparts, our partners, and we will, naturally, share our own observations on this issue, which is also important," Fidan told Turkish reporters before departing for Kiev, where he went by train.

The Turkish foreign minister added that during contacts in Ukraine, the Turkish side "will share its views and understanding of the current situation" in the conflict. "You know that last year we arranged Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul. Before that, we had held different events aimed at settling the conflict, including securing the grain deal, an exchange of prisoners of war, and measures to ensure shipping safety in the Black Sea. I believe that this visit will also make a positive contribution to our continued efforts," Fidan said.

He also recalled that "last month, he paid a visit to Moscow," where "he could convey messages from Turkish President" Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the Russian government. "We had an opportunity to hear the opinion of our Russian counterparts and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Yesterday I was in Paris at a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing on behalf of our president. The Ukraine issue was in the spotlight there," he said.

Earlier, a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry told TASS that, during his visit, Fidan plans to discuss Black Sea shipping security issue and emphasize that strikes on merchant vessels and ports are unacceptable.