Middle East escalation drives demand for peacekeeping by Russia and China — expert

BEIJING, March 20. /TASS/. US actions in the Middle East demonstrate their irresponsibility and are fueling demand in the international community for an active peacekeeping process involving Russia and China, Timofey Bordachev, program director of the Valdai International Discussion Club, told TASS in an interview.

"The international community sees how irresponsible US behavior can be. <...> There is a growing desire to create a peacekeeping process, where Russia and the People’s Republic of China, in turn, can actively participate and contribute their efforts and international authority," the expert said on the sidelines of the 8th International Forum on Strategy and Security at the Center for International Security and Strategy at Tsinghua University.

At the same time, the political scientist urged against jumping to conclusions about Washington being completely entangled in the Iranian crisis, as less than a month has passed since the start of the direct armed conflict.