Bulgaria gives Ukraine Gvozdika howitzers — top defense official

SOFIA, September 3. /TASS/. Bulgaria has given Ukraine Gvozdika howitzers, Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov told reporters.

"Bulgaria has provided Ukraine with eight military aid packages, including various units of equipment, weapons and ammunition. All deliveries were made strictly in accordance with the relevant decisions of the parliament. These are weapons, equipment and ammunition that the Bulgarian army does not need. I confirm that Gvozdika howitzers were included in these packages. Everything that has been sent will be generously compensated, this money will go to the needs of the army," he said, without specifying the number of howitzers sent.

Earlier, Bulgaria supplied Ukraine with ammunition, uniforms, medical supplies and light weapons, the total amount and nomenclature of which is not disclosed, following a decision by the country's parliament.