Israeli forces strike over 70 targets in Daraj-Tuffah area

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. The Israeli Defense Forces struck over 70 targets in the Daraj-Tuffah area, the IDF press service said on Wednesday.

"A while ago, dozens of fighter jets struck over 70 targets in the Daraj-Tuffah district," the press service said.

The IDF press service reported that HAMAS militants use Daraj-Tuffah as their "terrorist center," from where "a large number of terror attacks targeting Israel are coming."

On October 7, after Israel came under shelling from the Gaza Strip, a group of Hamas militants infiltrated the Jewish state. Hamas calls its attack a response to Israeli actions against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem. Israel has announced it was ready for war, started Operation Iron Swords and ordered a complete siege of the Gaza Strip. Clashes erupted in the West Bank and there was an exchange of artillery fire on the border with Lebanon.