DONETSK, September 10. /TASS/. Two sabotage groups that sought to carry out terror attacks at critically important objects were eliminated in DPR, the DPR Ministry of State Security (MGB) announced Saturday.

"During MGB operations, information was obtained about two sabotage groups inserted inside the republic in order to carry out sabotage and terror attacks on critically important infrastructure objects," the Ministry said.

"A sabotage group led by Vyacheslav Matveyev (callsign Tigr), deputy head of intelligence of the 5th assault regiment of the 1st Ukrainian Armed Forces Bogdan Khmelnitsky Brigade" was eliminated on August 26, the Ministry said. The second group was eliminated during a special operation on September 7.