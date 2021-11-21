Bulgaria’s incumbent President Radev winning runoff election - exit polls

SOFIA, November 21. /TASS/. Bulgaria’s incumbent President Rumen Radev is winning Sunday’s runoff presidential election, according to the exit poll results conducted by various pollsters.

Thus, Radev is winning around 64% of votes. His rival, Anastas Gerdzhikov, is scoring 34% Some two percent of votes were against both.

According to Gallup International, Radev is winning 65.7% of the vote. According to Alpha Research, he was supported by 63.7% of voters.

Sociologists note a record low voter turnout of 33.7% "People are tired of elections, of the pandemic, manipulations and orchestrated scandals. And our sweeping victory in the first round of voting pacified many people who seem to have decided that there is no point in further voting because the winner is clear," Radev said.

In the first round of elections on November 14, Radev won 49.41% of votes, while Gerdzhikov was supported by 22.82% of voters. Simple majority of votes is needed to win the runoff election, regardless of the turnout.