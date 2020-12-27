Zelensky’s statements about Great Patriotic War were a mistake, Peskov said

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has described as a mistake Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s remarks about the Great Patriotic War.

"It was a tremendous mistake, made in the year of the 75th anniversary of the Victory," the Kremlin spokesman said in an interview to the program Moscow. Kremlin. Putin, which the federal television news channel Rossiya-1 aired on Sunday.

He believes that that such statements were "heart-hurting not only for President Putin, but also for a large number of veterans and all those who live in the territory of the former Soviet Union and whose ancestors participated in that war."

"All of them were deeply hurt. In Ukraine itself there are many such people," Peskov stated.

During his visit to Poland in January 2020 Zelensky blamed World War II on the Soviet Union alongside Nazi Germany.

He argued that Poland and the Polish people were the first to feel the effects of collusion by totalitarian regimes, which eventually triggered the war.

Earlier, Putin said in reply to these statements that they would cause a negative effect on Russia-Ukraine relations. Also, he warned that there was nothing good about this for Zelensky himself.