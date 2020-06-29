Tehran wants Interpol to detain Trump for killing top general Soleimani

TEHRAN, June 29. /TASS/. Iranian judicial authorities demand that Interpol issue an international arrest warrant for US President Donald Trump for his part in the murder of top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, Tehran Prosecutor Ali Alqasimehr said Monday.
"We identified 36 US representatives, including Donald Trump, as well as [representatives] of other countries who participated in the killing of Qasem Soleimani," IRNA news agency quoted him as saying. The prosecutor added that the judiciary had "issued an order to hold [these people] liable and declared a red status through Interpol."
According to him, "the individuals mentioned stand accused of murder and terrorism."
The situation around Iran exacerbated dramatically after the US launched a strike on Baghdad’s airport on January 3 killing General Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ elite Quds Force. Tehran vowed to respond harshly to Washington’s actions. On January 8, Iran retaliated by launching missile strikes on two facilities in Iraq used by the US military — Al-Asad Air Base and the airport of Erbil.