Tehran wants Interpol to detain Trump for killing top general Soleimani

TEHRAN, June 29. /TASS/. Iranian judicial authorities demand that Interpol issue an international arrest warrant for US President Donald Trump for his part in the murder of top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, Tehran Prosecutor Ali Alqasimehr said Monday.

"We identified 36 US representatives, including Donald Trump, as well as [representatives] of other countries who participated in the killing of Qasem Soleimani," IRNA news agency quoted him as saying. The prosecutor added that the judiciary had "issued an order to hold [these people] liable and declared a red status through Interpol."