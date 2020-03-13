EU prolongs sanctions against Russian citizens

BRUSSELS, March 13. /TASS/. The EU has officially prolonged individual sanctions against Russian citizens for another six months, a statement by the European Council published on Friday informs. The sanctions were set to expire on March 15.

"The Council today decided that current sanctions in respect of actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine should be extended for a further six months until 15 September 2020," the statement says.

"These restrictive measures provide not only for a freezing of funds, but also a prohibition against making funds or other economic resources available to the listed persons. They currently apply to 175 persons and 44 entities, following the removal of two deceased persons from the list," the message informs.