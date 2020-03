BRUSSELS, March 4. /TASS/. Permanent representatives of 27 member states of the European Union agreed to renew individual sanctions against Russians expiring on March 15 for six more months, a source in the EU Council told TASS on Wednesday.

"Individual sanctions against Russian individual and legal entities were renewed for six months at the morning meeting of Permanent Representatives without a discussion. The decision should be formally approved by the EU Council now," the source said.