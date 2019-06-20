European Union extends sanctions against Russia for a year

BRUSSELS, June 20. /TASS/. The European Union formally extended restrictive measures against Crimea and Sevastopol for one year within the framework of their policy of non-recognition of reunification with Russia, the EU Council said in its statement on Thursday.

The Committee of Representatives (COREPER) approved extension of Crimea sanctions for 12 months without discussion as early as on June 12. The decision to extend sanctions was made by the EU Council automatically by a ‘written procedure,’ without open voting.

Restrictive measures apply to "EU persons and EU based companies," according to the statement.

Sanctions comprise the ban on import of products into the EU, investments, tourism services, exports of certain goods and technologies, and mineral resources.