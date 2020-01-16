Iran enriches uranium in greater amounts than before nuclear deal — Rouhani

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Iran currently enriches uranium in greater amounts than before the conclusion of the nuclear deal in 2015, President Hassan Rouhani said on Thursday.
"Today we enrich more uranium every day than before the conclusion of the nuclear deal," the news agency ILNA quotes Rouhani as saying.
Rouhani believes that "Tehran made the correct decision to avoid quitting the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action."
"Had Iran pulled out from the deal, the UN sanctions against us would’ve been back. This would’ve played into US President Donald Trump’s hands," Rouhani said.
The future of the deal over the Iranian nuclear program was called in question after the United States’ unilateral pullout on May 8, 2018 and Washington’s introduction of oil export sanctions on Tehran. Iran argues that all other participants in the nuclear deal, first and foremost, the Europeans, have defaulted on some of their economic obligations, so the agreement in its current shape makes no sense. In this connection Iran started to gradually suspend compliance with its liabilities under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action concerning the enrichment of uranium and research activities. At the beginning of January it declared that this process was completed.