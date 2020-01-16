Iran enriches uranium in greater amounts than before nuclear deal — Rouhani

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Iran currently enriches uranium in greater amounts than before the conclusion of the nuclear deal in 2015, President Hassan Rouhani said on Thursday.

"Today we enrich more uranium every day than before the conclusion of the nuclear deal," the news agency ILNA quotes Rouhani as saying.

Rouhani believes that "Tehran made the correct decision to avoid quitting the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action."