Serbian president says won’t cancel visit to Russia amidst alleged spy row

BERLIN, November 22. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic says his country wants good and trust-based relations with Russia and is not going to cancel his visit to Russia amidst the alleged spy scandal.
"No, we don’t think about it," he said in an interview with Germany’s Der Spiegel.
"We want good and trust-based relations [with Russia]," he stressed.
Christo Grozev, a Bulgarian investigative reporter, earlier posted a video on YouTube featuring two people chatting with each other and exchanging plastic bags in a parking lot. He accompanied the recording with his comments, claiming that it showed an unnamed Serbian officer and a Russian intelligence officer who was allegedly trying to recruit the Serbian national.
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said the current spy row in Serbia is yet another provocation ahead of the contact between the two nations’ leaders.