MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. UNESCO is illegally abetting the relocation to the EU of cultural artifacts removed from Ukrainian territory, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the Sputnik radio station on Wednesday.

"The thing is, UNESCO is participating in this by simply assisting in finding locations, let’s put it this way, for storing the cultural valuables and works of art being taken from Ukrainian territory. Outside the law, naturally, so no procedures, norms, and the like are being observed at all in this. [UNESCO is relocating Ukrainian cultural valuables] in very large volumes to countries in the European Union," she said.

The diplomat stressed that this is just one aspect of the criminal Zelensky regime’s activities in Ukraine "and all that they are covering up," and in which UNESCO is directly implicated.