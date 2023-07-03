Traffic along Chongar Bridge between Kherson Region, Crimea resumes

GENICHESK, July 3. /TASS/. The Chongar bridge between the Kherson Region and Crimea, which was damaged by a Ukrainian strike, has restarted, Andrey Alexeyenko, head of the regional government, told TASS on Monday.

"Transport communication between the Kherson Region and Crimea via Chongar, which was interrupted after the Nazis’ barbaric strike on the motor bridge on June 22, has been fully resumed. The shortest and most convenient transport corridor with the recently repaired section of the federal highway is operating routinely," he said.

On the morning of June 22, acting governor of the Kherson Region Vladimir Saldo said that Ukrainian forces had hit bridges on the administrative border between the Kherson Region and Crimea near Chongar with Storm Shadow missiles.