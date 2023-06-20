Serbs blocking entry to Kosovo for trucks in tit-for-tat move against Pristina — media

BELGRADE, June 20. /TASS/. Kosovo Serbs have blocked the passage of trucks through the administrative border between Central Serbia and the autonomy of Kosovo and Metohija in retaliation for the ban by the self-proclaimed government in Pristina on entry of cars with Serbian license plates, Kosovo Online reported on Tuesday.

According to the news portal, the drivers of trucks with Serbian license plates have blocked the Jarinje border crossing along the key motor road connecting the autonomy and Central Serbia. While banning entry to trucks with license plates of self-proclaimed Kosovo, they have kept a corridor open for passenger cars and buses in sectors of the highway in Central Serbia since Monday night.

Meanwhile, the majority of drivers have been stuck near the administrative line since June 14, when authorities in Kosovo banned entry to vehicles with Serbian registration plates "for security reasons." Protesters insist that the campaign is not politicized as they call on Belgrade and Pristina to agree to unblock the transport links in the region.

The situation in the Serb-populated Leposavic, Zubin Potok, and Zvecan municipalities in northern Kosovo and Metohija escalated on May 26 after Kosovo law enforcement officers tried to seize local administration buildings to make it possible for the new mayors of these municipalities, who were elected despite nearly the entire Serb population boycotting the elections, take their offices. On May 29, the NATO-led international security force in Kosovo (KFOR) cordoned off the administrative buildings, clashing with the protesters.