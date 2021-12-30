Roscosmos tracks Ded Moroz across Russian territory

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Russian space monitoring equipment has detected the movement of Ded Moroz over Russia, Roscosmos said in its Twitter Thursday.

"Roscosmos’ space monitoring equipment detected the movement of Ded Moroz moving over the Russian territory at the altitude of 179-201 km," the state corporation said.

Roscosmos also published an image, made by the Kuban State University, who documented the magical present-giver’s flight over Russia.

"The flight is proceeding as planned," the statement says.

At 15:00 Moscow time, Russia’s easternmost point entered December 31.

Previously, Ded Moroz, who resides in Velikiy Ustyug, spoke at a press conference in Moscow about some of the most unusual gifts that children have asked him for, which include a motor tiller, a cow, a swimming pool pass and a mermaid tail for a girl from Perm. However, Ded Moroz himself also received one of the most unusual gifts: a drawing of a real nuclear reactor.

The Russian space corporation is not the only agency in the world on the lookout for something special at this time of year. For example, US’ North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) has been tracking Santa Claus - Ded Moroz’s Western counterpart - since 1955.