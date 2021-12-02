Russia’s Omicron clinic network CEO demands WHO to ban new Covid strain name

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. Management of Russia’s Omicron network of ophthalmology centers filed a lawsuit against the World Health Organization, demanding it to stop using the word "omicron" in context of the coronavirus infection, network’s founder and CEO Alexander Padar said on TV Thursday.

"We demand that the WHO stopped using the word ‘omicron’ in regards to the coronavirus infection on the Russian territory. We filed a lawsuit, because ‘omicron’ is the trademark we’ve registered specifically in healthcare industry," he said.

According to Padar, lawyers assess the perspectives of the lawsuit positively, because the situation may affect the network’s income.

"Four days passed since the publications about the Omicron strain, and we have not suffered any losses so far. But, if this strain actually becomes deadly and its spread will become really wide, then, of course, there will be financial losses," the CEO explained.