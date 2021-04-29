Navalny associate announces dissolution of regional network

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Member of Alexei Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK, labeled as a foreign agent in Russia) Leonid Volkov has announced that Navalny’s regional network has been disbanded.

"We are officially disbanding Navalny’s network," Volkov wrote below a YouTube video about the network’s future.

Moscow’s prosecution authorities earlier filed a request that the FBK, the Foundation for the Protection of Citizens' Rights (designated as a foreign agent in Russia) and the Navalny Headquarters public movement be branded as extremist organizations. According to the prosecution, they seek to destabilize the socio-political situation in Russia and their activities are actually aimed at undermining the foundations of the constitutional order, particularly using color revolution scenarios.

The Anti-Corruption Foundation was included in the list of NGOs active as foreign agents in October 2019. Later in December 2020, the Foundation for the Protection of Citizens' Rights was listed there as well.

Meanwhile, a Moscow City Court spokesperson has told TASS that the court will consider on the merits the Moscow prosecution’s request that the Anti-Corruption Foundation, the Foundation for the Protection of Citizens' Rights and the Navalny Headquarters movement be designated as extremist organizations on May 17.