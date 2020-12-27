Inoculation against coronavirus with Sputnik V to begin in Argentina on December 29

BUENOS AIRES, December 27. /TASS/. Vaccination against the coronavirus with the Russian Sputnik V preparation in Argentina will begin on December 29, the press service of the presidential staff of the Latin American republic reported on Saturday after a meeting of Argentine President Alberto Fernandez with governors in a video conference format.

"A nationwide inoculation campaign will begin on Tuesday," the statement said.

As the president reported, by December 28, doses of the Sputnik V vaccine will be delivered to all Argentine provinces. "We want to have the majority of people from the risk groups inoculated by autumn," the president noted.

According to the press service, all governors welcomed the fact that the government managed to secure supplies of the vaccine against the coronavirus to Argentina. As Governor of the Cordoba Province Juan Schiaretti reported, 98% of healthcare workers in the region expressed desire to get inoculated.

On Thursday, the first batch of the Sputnik V vaccine arrived in Argentina numbering 300,000 doses.

Earlier, the Russian Direct Investment Fund and the government of Argentina signed a contract to deliver 10 mln doses of the Sputnik V vaccine.