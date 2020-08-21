No toxins found in Navalny’s system, 'poisoning' version not confirmed at this stage

OMSK, August 21. /TASS/. No poisons have been found in Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny’s system on the outcomes of clinical tests, thus doctors do not think he was poisoned, Anatoly Kalinichenko, deputy chief physician of Omsk Emergency Hospital No. 1, told reporters on Friday. Navalny was hospitalized on Thursday after he lost consciousness on a plane from Tomsk to Moscow. He is currently in an intensive care unit.

"No poisons or traces of poison have been found in his system. I suppose the diagnosis "poisoning" is still at the back of our minds. But we do not think that the patient has been poisoned," Kalinichenko said.

He added that the doctors had established a diagnosis, however, they will not share it with the media. The patient’s wife and brother have been informed of the diagnosis, he said.

On August 20, Navalny’s spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said that the plane carrying the Russian opposition figure made an emergency landing in Omsk after he suddenly felt ill in mid-flight. Navalny is in a coma. Earlier reports said that he had been hooked up to a ventilator.