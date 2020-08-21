Plane for Navalny’s possible transportation to Germany lands in Omsk

OMSK, August 21. /TASS/. The plane for the possible transportation of Russian blogger Alexei Navalny to Germany for treatment has landed at the Omsk airport, according to the Flightradar24 website.

The plane began its journey from Nuremberg to Omsk at 03:11 am (04:11 am Moscow time). The flight was arranged by the Cinema for Peace foundation.

Earlier on Friday, Alexander Murakhovsky, the chief physician of Omsk Emergency Hospital No. 1, where Navalny was taken, said that doctors had concluded that it was impossible to transport him abroad. According to Murakhovsky, Navalny’s condition has improved but was not stable enough.

On August 20, Navalny’s spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said that the plane carrying the Russian blogger made an emergency landing in Omsk after he suddenly felt ill in mid-flight. Navalny is in a coma. Earlier reports said that he had been connected to a ventilator.