Law enforcement agencies deny detection of poison in Navalny’s body — source

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. No poison has been detected in the body of Russian blogger Alexei Navalny, the preliminary version has not changed, a law enforcement source told TASS.

"The preliminary version has not changed. The issue at hand is poisoning with psychodysleptics. It will be possible to provide more specific information after the diagnosis is established and doctors' conclusion is available," he said.

According to the source, a criminal case has not been opened yet, since there is no data indicating that Navalny was deliberately poisoned. He will be interviewed as part of the probe as soon as his health condition allows.