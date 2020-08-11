Russian COVID-19 vaccine to enter circulation on January 1, 2021

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Russia’s Health Ministry has registered the vaccine against the coronavirus infection developed by the Gamaleya Research Center as a solution for injections. It will appear in circulation starting on January 1, 2021, the website of the State Register of Pharmaceuticals reported on Tuesday.

Binnopharm JSC and the Gamaleya research center are listed as manufacturers.

It had been reported that the Gamaleya center had developed two forms of the vaccine - a liquid and a freeze-dried one.

Russia’s Health Minister Mikhail Murashko reported on Tuesday that the vaccine against the coronavirus infection will be produced in Russia on two sites. According to him, currently with the assistance of the Industry and Trade Ministry and the Sberbank project office "technical regulations are being worked through in order to scale the production on sites of several domestic manufacturers."

According to the latest statistics, over 20 mln people have been infected worldwide and more than 736,000 deaths have been reported. To date, 897,599 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 703,175 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 15,131 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.