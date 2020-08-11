Russia is first to register COVID-19 vaccine worldwide, Putin says

NOVO-OGARYOVO, August 11. /TASS/. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, opening a meeting with the state officials, reported of the registration in Russia of the first vaccine worldwide against the coronavirus infection.

"As far as I know, this morning for the first time in the world a vaccine against the novel coronavirus infection was registered," the president said.

Putin asked Health Minister Mikhail Murashko to provide detailed information about this. "I know that it works rather effectively, forms a stable immunity, and, I repeat, it passed all the necessary inspections," the Russian leader added.

Earlier the Health Minister stated that clinical trials of the vaccine developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Healthcare Ministry were over.