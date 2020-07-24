Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia officially opens doors to visitors

ISTANBUL, July 24. /TASS/. Hagia Sophia officially welcomed all visitors today, as people are now allowed to pray in the newly-designated mosque and visit as tourists, TASS reports from the site.

The interiors of the place of worship are fully preserved, including frescos and icons. They are currently hidden from visitors’ eyes with curtains.

There are around 200-300 people in the mosque now, dozens are praying on carpets rolled out inside.