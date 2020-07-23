Only 8% of Russians often have unforeseen expenses, study says

MOSCOW, July 23. / TASS /. Unforeseen expenses often occur for 8% of Russians, while half of the respondents rarely or never find themselves in these situations, according to the results of a study by the All-Russian Center for the Study of Public Opinion, made available to TASS on Thursday.

The majority of Russians, according to the survey, have unforeseen expenses from time to time or very rarely (43%, respectively). At the same time, spending money that was not planned is most often the responsibility of working respondents who assess their financial situation as bad or very bad (19% - constantly and 54% - from time to time).

A third of working Russians from time to time face a shortage of money before wages (33%), every tenth - constantly, and 39% of workers - very rarely. More often than others, such situations are indicated by those employed with a low self-esteem of their financial situation (24% - constantly and 48% - from time to time).

The majority of those surveyed (72%) are paid twice a month. At the same time, this format of payments is more often noted by employees in the public sector (87% versus 61% in the commercial sector). Another 11% of the employed receive a salary once a month. Another type of payment frequency was reported by 15% of working adults.

The research poll was carried out by the PayDay service on July 2, 2020. More than 1,600 Russians ages 18 and over took part in the survey.