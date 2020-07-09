Russia’s COVID-19 cases surpass 707,000

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Russia recorded 6,509 new coronavirus cases in the past day, taking the case tally to 707,301, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Thursday.

According to the data, the daily growth in the past three days did not exceed 0.9%. In the past two weeks, the number of new daily cases did not surpass 7,000.

Some 292 new cases were recorded in St. Petersburg, 276 in the Sverdlovsk Region, 265 in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region, 243 in the Irkutsk Region and 224 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.

The lowest daily growth rate was recorded in Moscow, the Moscow Region, Chechnya, North Ossetia, the Kaliningrad Region, the Bryansk Region and Dagestan.

To date, some 215,142 people are undergoing treatment for the coronavirus in Russia.