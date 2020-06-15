Stay at home, watch the show: Kremlin urges Moscow locals to tune into V-Day parade on TV

The Russian presidential spokesman commented on a statement by Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin who urged Muscovites to stay at home and watch the military hardware pass through Red Square on TV, instead of flocking to the center of the Russian capital amid the pandemic.

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Residents of the Russian capital will be able to fully enjoy the Victory Parade’s spectacular show on Moscow’s Red Square by watching it on TV as a large team of professionals will broadcast it, using extensive, state-of-the-art technology, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"In this case, it is very convenient and utterly amazing to watch the parade specifically on TV because a huge team of television experts will organize this live broadcast. Frankly, this is always a masterpiece, this live broadcast," the Kremlin spokesman emphasized.

"Of course, we recommend taking advantage of this opportunity and see the parade in all its nuances and in all its features, be it the aerial part or the march of military units or the military hardware’s route of travel," the Kremlin spokesman added.

As Putin’s press secretary pointed out, "unfortunately, everyone cannot come to Red Square for the Victory parade." He noted, however that, indeed, a lot of locals usually gather along the route of the military hardware’s procession, where this is possible in terms of security.

However, this time, the Kremlin "also recommends using this opportunity [offered by television] to watch the parade in all its nuances, he said.

"On television, it all looks much more colorful," he stressed.

As Peskov pointed out, the Kremlin "fully understands" the decision by some Russian regions to restrict the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"This is the regional authorities’ prerogative. These are the powers they were vested with amid the epidemiological danger," the Kremlin spokesman said, stressing that such decisions by some regional governors precisely suggested that they were exercising their authority.

"As the president said, the governors better understand the local situation and can thus make some short-and medium-term epidemiological forecasts and pass particular decisions based on these forecasts," the Russian presidential spokesman said.

Russia postponed its military parade traditionally held on Moscow’s Red Square on May 9 for a later date due to the coronavirus pandemic.

At a video conference with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on May 26, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the anticipated Victory Parade would be held on Moscow’s Red Square on June 24.

The head of state explained he had chosen this date because June 24 was the day when in 1945 the legendary historic parade of victors took place, when soldiers, who fought for Moscow and defended Leningrad, who stood their ground for Stalingrad, liberated Europe and stormed Berlin, marched on Red Square.

The Russian president instructed the defense chief to make sure that there weren’t any risks to the health of the military parade’s participants.