American indie rock band Pixies to play their first ever shows in Russia in July 2020

"We’re very pleased to announce our first ever shows in your country in Moscow and St. Petersburg this July," the band wrote on its website.

According to the band’s website, the indie rockers are also going to put on performance in St. Petersburg on July 22.

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. American alternative rock band Pixies will play their first ever show in Moscow on July 21, 2020, the concert’s promoter, the Pop Farm company, announced on Friday.

Pixies are in particular known for their contribution to the soundtrack of Fight Club, a cult classic by filmmaker David Fincher.

"It can be said with absolute certainty that without this Boston quartet, the modern guitar music scene would have been completely different than it is today. The fact that such huge heroes of the 1990s like Nirvana and Radiohead declared their love for the band’s music and that its anthem Where Is My Mind plays in the final part of Fight Club confirms this," the promoter explained.

Pixies were founded in 1986 by vocalist Black Francis (real name is Charles Thompson) and guitarist Joey Santiago. Soon, Kim Deal, the singing bass player, and drummer David Lovering joined the band, and two years later, Pixies released their first album - Surfer Rosa.

The group’s music combines punk rock, surf rock and contains surreal lyrics with hints of paranormal phenomena.

Pixies disbanded in 1993. In 2004, the rockers announced their reunion but fans had to wait another 10 years before the musical gang started to release new albums. Kim Deal left the group in 2013. She was soon replaced by Paz Lenchantin who became the band’s permanent member in 2016.