Iron Maiden to rock Moscow, St. Petersburg in summer 2020

The band will take the stage at the Ice Palace in St. Petersburg on June 30 and rock the VTB-Arena stadium in Moscow on July 2.

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. British heavy-metal rockers Iron Maiden will perform in Russia in the summer of 2020 as part of their Legacy Of The Beast world tour, the NCA concert agency announced on Thursday.

The Legacy Of The Beast tour was inspired by a free mobile game of the same name. It kicked off in 2018 and since then the musicians have performed in 40 countries.

"It’ll be four years since we were last in Moscow and seven years since St. Petersburg so we’re delighted to be making a return visit to present the Legacy Of The Beast Tour to all our fans there," Iron Maiden vocalist Bruce Dickinson said as quoted by the press service of NCA.

"We’re immensely proud of this show and we’ve had great reactions from the many fans who came to see us in Europe, North America, Mexico and South America. The production for Russia is exactly the same as the other shows on this tour so far and is based on our mobile game The Legacy of the Beast which basically takes various incarnations of Eddie (the band’s mascot, its image appears on the album covers and is part of the band’s show - TASS ) into many different Maiden Worlds," Dickinson said.

The band "gave a lot of thought to the set list for this tour as the songs needed to follow the narrative of the changing worlds of the stage show," Steve Harris, bassist and founder of Iron Maiden, noted.

"We feel we ended up with a very strong and well balanced set mixing songs we haven’t played in many years like ‘Flight Of Icarus,’ ‘Sign Of The Cross’and ‘The Clansman’ with songs we know the fans want to hear like ‘The Trooper,’ ‘2 Minutes To Midnight,’ ‘The Number Of The Beast,’ ‘Fear Of The Dark,’ ‘Run To The Hills,’ ‘Hallowed Be Thy Name’ and others, reflecting the journey through the different themes of the show," Harris said as quoted by the press release.

Iron Maiden are regarded as one of the pioneers of the new wave of British heavy metal. The band was founded in 1975 by bassist Steve Harris, who is its leader and main songwriter. Over the years, the group underwent minor changes in their lineup.

Iron Maiden sold over 100 million copies of albums worldwide. In 2002, the musicians were given the Ivor Novello Awards for their international achievements. In 2005, the rockers were invited to leave their handprints at the Hollywood RockWalk in Los Angeles.