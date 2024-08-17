Progress MS-28 cargo spacecraft with fruit, scientific equipment, other cargo docks ISS

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. The Progress MS-28 cargo spacecraft, which was launched from the Baikonur spaceport on Thursday, has docked the Zvezda module of the Russian segment of the International Space Station (ISS), according to a Roscosmos broadcast.

The cargo spacecraft docked the station in automatic mode. The process was controlled by specialists of the Mission Control Center and by Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko (TASS special correspondent), Nikolay Chub and Alexander Grebenkin.

The Progress MS-28 cargo spacecraft delivered 2,621 kilograms of cargo to the ISS, including 950 kilograms of fuel, 420 liters of drinking water, 50 kilograms of compressed nitrogen in cylinders, as well as about 1,201 kilograms of various equipment and materials in the cargo hold: food for the crew, clothing items and kits for scientific experiments.

In particular, Progress arrived with the SPIN-X1-MVN X-ray spectrometer, which the cosmonauts will install outside the Zvezda module during extravehicular activities. It will allow scientists to periodically conduct an almost complete survey of the celestial sphere in the X-ray range. In addition, the spacecraft also brought stowages for new scientific experiments.

Andrey Vedernikov, a senior research fellow responsible for nutrition, told TASS that fresh oranges, grapefruits and onions arrived on the cargo ship to the station. The Progress MS-28 spacecraft also delivered coffee with and without sugar to the cosmonauts.