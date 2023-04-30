Space station orbit raised by 1.95 km ahead of Progress MS-23 launch

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. The orbit of the International Space Station (ISS) was adjusted to prepare ballistic conditions before the launch of a Progress MS-23 cargo ship, Roscosmos said in a statement on Sunday.

"Today, the orbit of the International Space Station has been adjusted to ensure the launch of the Progress MS-23 cargo spacecraft," the state corporation noted.

According to preliminary data, the average height of the station's orbit increased by 1.95 km and amounted to 417.12 km above the Earth's surface. The maneuver was carried out using the engines of the Progress MS-22 cargo ship docked to the station. They were turned on at 03:31 Moscow time and worked for 716.8 seconds.

Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev, Dmitry Petelin (TASS special correspondent on the ISS) and Andrey Fedyaev, NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen, Frank Rubio, Woody Hoburg and astronaut from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sultan al-Neyadi are on duty at the ISS.

The launch of the Progress MS-23 cargo ship is scheduled for May 24 this year.