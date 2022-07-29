Roscosmos to gradually shift to commercial services — CEO

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Roscosmos will gradually shift to commercial services, Roscosmos CEO Yuri Borisov said Friday.

"This is tested practice in the entire world, it is a confirmed practice, and we will transition to provision of commercial services," Borisov said on Russian TV.

According to the CEO, there is a high demand for space industry services, however, in most cases, they are not provided on monetary basis.

"It is my deep conviction that, when a service provider and a customer do not engage in normal commodity-money relations, then the main result is not achieved. Neither side is interested in improvement of services in this situation," he explained.