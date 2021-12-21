NASA positive about meeting Director General of Roscosmos

CAPE CANAVERAL, December 21. /TASS/. Administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Bill Nelson is positive about the plans to meet with Director General of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin, the trip to Moscow may take place as soon as it becomes safe to travel, ISS Program Manager Joel Montalbano said answering a question from TASS.

"Senator Nelson and Mr. Rofozin have talked regularly. As for the future plans, I'm not aware of a specific date. I know they do want to have a face to face. They both talked very positively about them when that could happen. My hope is that as soon as it's safe to travel for that, that will occur," he said.

"I can tell you other senior management, both from the Russian side to the United States and from the United States to Russia, will continue traveling. A handful of us were just in Russia, right before Thanksgiving. And we're going to continue those it's important to maintain that relationship to us," he added.

Earlier, Director General of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin said that NASA Administrator had promised to come to Russia with his family. In turn, Nelson said that he was looking forward to meeting Rogozin.