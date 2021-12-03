ISS orbit to be adjusted to avoid collision with US rocket debris — Roscosmos

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. An orbital maneuver of the International Space Station (ISS) to avoid a collision with a US Pegasus rocket fragment is tentatively scheduled for Friday morning, Roscosmos Chief Dmitry Rogozin announced.

"The ISS avoidance maneuver to prevent a dangerous near-miss with a fragment of the US Pegasus carrier rocket (the launch date: May 19, 1994) is tentatively planned for 10:58 Moscow time on December 3," Rogozin wrote on his Telegram channel.

Roscosmos told reporters on December 1 that a fragment of a US Pegasus rocket would fly at a distance of 5.4 km from the International Space Station on Friday afternoon. The object was expected to approach the ISS at a minimum distance of 5.4 km at 13:33 Moscow time on Friday, the Russian space agency specified.

As of December 1, no orbit adjustment was required.