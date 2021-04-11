The whole world should remember Gagarin’s flight - ex-NASA astronaut

NEW YORK, April 11. /TASS/. It is important to celebrate the space flight of the Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin across the whole world and at the International Space Station (ISS) in particular, retired NASA astronaut Catherine Coleman says at the Yuri’s Night global livestream on the occasion of 60th anniversary of the Gagarin’s spaceflight.

"It's a very exciting night for me because I was up on the space station [ISS - TASS] for the 50th anniversary of Yuri's Night. And it meant so much to myself and my crew," Coleman said.

"All of us on this broadcast understand how important it is to celebrate the fact that it's, you know, one human left the earth and we should celebrate that all over the world and certainly up on the space station," she added.