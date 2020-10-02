First satellite of high-orbit segment of GLONASS to be orbited 2025

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. A high-orbit segment of the navigation system GLONASS will begin to be created in 2021, with the first launch under the program due in 2025, the system's general designer, Sergey Karutin, told TASS in an interview.

"For meeting the customers' needs for top-notch services a high-orbit space segment of GLONASS will begin to be created in 2021, with the first satellite scheduled for launch in 2025," Karutin said.

The segment will be up and running by the end of 2027. Karutin said the segment would consist of six space satellites in three plains. As a result, the accuracy of navigation in the Eastern Hemisphere will be improved by a quarter.

"The platform of the space satellite Glonass-K, which has already displayed its excellent features, will be used as a basis for building a high orbit space system," Karutin said.