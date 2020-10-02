Glonass-K2 satellites to guarantee 30 cm navigation accuracy — general designer

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Russia's new space satellites Glonass-K2 will guarantee navigation accuracy of less than 30 centimeters, the general designer of the GLONASS system, Sergey Karutin, told TASS in an interview.

"Glonass-K2 is a unique space satellite. It will provide five navigation systems to civilian users, with the accuracy of navigation being less than 30 centimeters," Karutin said.

The satellite's estimated life cycle is no less than ten years.

Earlier, the general designer of the Reshetnev Company (the manufacturer of Glonass satellites) Nikolai Testoyedov told TASS in an interview that the launch of the new navigation satellite Glonass-K2 had been moved from 2020 to 2021. Experiments on the ground found that some onboard instruments required an upgrade.

Also, Testoyedov said that the signing of a contract for the serial production of the newest space satellites Glonass-K2 was due in 2021.