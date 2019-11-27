Russia to orbit over 30 Glonass navigation satellites in 2021-2030

MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. Russia’s program of developing its Glonass orbital navigation system through 2030 stipulates orbiting 34 satellites to achieve the system’s 5-cm accuracy, Staffer of the Glonass Chief Designer’s Office Alexei Bolkunov said in a presentation at the 14th international conference, Trends and Harmonized Development of Radio-Navigational Equipment, on Wednesday.

Russia to develop Glonass orbital navigation system with six new satellites

As the presentation shows, Russia plans to launch 20 Soyuz-2.1b and Angara-A5 carrier rockets from 2021 to 2030 to orbit 28 Glonass-K2 satellites.

"The work to make the orbital grouping switch to new satellites is planned beginning from 2030," Bolkunov said.

Besides, in 2026-2027, Russia will deliver six Glonass-VKK satellites into highly elliptical orbits, he informed.

"The VKK highly orbital grouping will be deployed to provide the high accuracy service. Correspondingly, the accuracy we will get will measure about 5 cm," he added.

Russia also plans to launch a new Luch relay satellite in 2025 to raise the accuracy and accessibility of the Glonass system, the staffer pointed out.